PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A neighborhood is rattled after a 76-year-old man was shot and killed while finishing his daily morning walk. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of L Street in Philadelphia’s Juniata neighborhood.

Neighbors say this crime was especially cruel given the victim’s age and how it happened.

You could time your morning by 76-year-old Loi’s walk. Same time, same place.

“He never left the block so he would literally just come through the alleyway, down Bristol, to L, up L, back to Hunting Park and he would just circle,” Gianna Cianci said.

Tuesday morning around 5 a.m., police say a man seen on surveillance video interrupted the 76-year-old’s morning ritual.

“It appears that the perpetrator was walking north in the rear driveway from Hunting Park Avenue, walked up behind this 76-year-old male and shot him one time in the back of the head. He immediately collapsed and was pronounced dead on scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

More than 12 hours after his murder, police are still searching for this suspect and a motive.

Neighbors say Loi was a loving grandfather and family man who harmed no one.

“The smile on his face takes everything. You don’t see him ever in any situation, any altercation. He’s too old for that. He doesn’t speak no English. You killed a guy that does not speak no English at all. You get nothing from that,” neighbor Tony Broza said.

“If you commit a murder like this, against an older man that’s just taking a walk in his neighborhood, like you need help in your head and you need help in your heart,” Nasir Shawqi said.

Candles and flowers now mark where Loi lost his life.

“It’s just hard when bad things happen to good people,” Cianci said. “I know my neighbors are definitely feeling uneasy. It definitely makes you question anybody and everybody.”

We’re told there was a community meeting in the area Tuesday where residents discussed this incident and other safety concerns.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact police.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.