PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There are so many unique events happening throughout the Delaware Valley for Pride Month. At one Philadelphia hotel, you can sip tea and catch quite the show.

It’s time to dress your best! Drag Tea at the Sofitel Philadelphia is back for its third year.

“This is our month, this is it. It’s Pride Month,” Brittany Lynn with Philly Drag Mafia said.

Every Saturday in June you can catch Brittany Lynn and her queens serving up the tea with a little song and dance.

“Oh, she’s a performer! A lot of fun, a lot of energy,” Tony Geistwite, Sofitel Philadelphia Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “Guests can expect a lot of laughs, some good food. Our traditional scones, tea sandwiches, we have our famous macarons, we have the chocolate ganache cake and we have chef’s selection.”

And for an extra bit of fun, bottomless champagne, mimosas and bloody marys are also an option. But it’s not just the treats that make this tea special.

“This is a labor of love. It’s for the community and it’s by the community,” Lynn said.

A portion of the proceeds go to the William Way Community Center.

“It’s just a giant place for LGBT resources all in one building,” Lynn said. “A lot of volunteers from the community, it’s run by the community so it’s your one shop stop.”

It’s a way to give back and have a blast.

“We have live singers, dancers, burlesque performances,” Lynn said.

“A lot of songs we know and love. There are a lot of live performances, a lot of action, a lot of dancing,” Geistwite said.

Now after 26 years of performing, Brittany Lynn recently took her singing career full-time.

“It just gets your message out there a little stronger and from the heart,” Lynn said.

When asked what goes into the look, Lynn said, “When you do drag you’re putting on the persona, so just like having pride, this is a way for you to express how you want the world to see you, and it’s all about visibility, representation.”

Tickets for the Drag Tea can be purchased online, here. It’s $75 for tea and a performance, and an additional $10 to add bottomless champagne, mimosas or bloody marys.