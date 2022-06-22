PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple buildings caught fire in Hunting Park Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia firefighters were called to a fire at a three-story apartment building in the 4400 block of North Broad Street just before 3 p.m.
The fire spread to three homes on Cayuga Street before being placed under control.
As many as 25 people were displaced.
One firefighter suffered burns to the hand.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.