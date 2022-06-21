PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Late Tuesday afternoon, we learned Ukee Washington is getting some much-deserved recognition from the Mid-Atlantic chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
In the newsroom, we surprised him with the news that he will receive the 2022 Board of Governors Award.
The prestigious award is bestowed by NATAS to recognize career longevity, lifetime achievements, and significant contributions to the television industry.
Here's what Ukee told the CBS3 family before we came on the air.
“I am truly honored. We are family. I’ve been here 36 years in July and I feel every day is like a new day. And that’s what I want all of you to feel like when you come in here. You gotta love what you do because it’s true, if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life,” Ukee said.