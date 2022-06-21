SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Another milestone in the pandemic response. Health workers on Tuesday began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children 6 months to 5 years old. At one local pharmacy, a doctor is taking a rather unique approach when it comes to vaccinating this age group.

Parents traveled from all over to get their children vaccinated at Skippack Pharmacy. They say it was a relief to get the shot, especially from a certain pharmacist.

The CDC now says children 6 months and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The shots can be given out at drug stores, health clinics and doctors’ offices. But in Pennsylvania, children 3 years and younger must go to a doctor’s office to receive the shot.

Dr. Mayank Amin’s goal is to provide a safe and fun vaccine experience. His energy, creative approach and calm demeanor are something admired by parents.

“You can get a vaccine anywhere, but when you get an experience, hopefully, the positive message we are sending with the vaccine will allow children to not feel scared even in the future,” Amin said.

Parents lined up one by one with their kids inside the pharmacy. Appointments are constantly being booked.

“I haven’t seen any fear in any parents’ eyes yet,” Amin said. “I have seen tears and tears of happiness.”

“It’s the best thing in the world. I could cry right now,” parent Megan Gallus said. “We cried when the appointment was made, when the announcement was made. It’s just been a long two years.”

Parents add it’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve worked through the whole thing, so my kids have been in day care the whole time,” Coleen Adelsberger said. “We’veve been quarantined way too many times. It’s a relief.”

Skippack Pharmacy will be having a clinic for children 3 and under next week in partnership with a pediatrician.