PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Flyers head coach John Tortorella is wasting no time contributing to the Philadelphia community. Tortorella and Flyers Charities presented five high school and college-aged students battling cancer with $5,000 college scholarships on Tuesday.
The students were winners of the 2022 Michael's Way Scholarship. The scholarships will support the students' education for the 2022-23 school year.
"It was an honor to be involved with this announcement and be a small part of these students' courageous journeys," Tortorella said. "I, along with the entire Flyers' organization, are so inspired by each one of them and couldn't be prouder of all they have accomplished."
Michael's Way's mission is "to improve the lives of children with pediatric cancer and to support their parents struggling under the financial strain of such a devastating diagnosis," according to the nonprofit's website.
Flyers Charities donated $25,000 to Michael’s Way earlier this year during the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night.