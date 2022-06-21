PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials from the Republic of the Philippines are in Philadelphia Tuesday after the murder of John Albert Laylo, a prominent government attorney in the Philippines. Consulate General Elmer Cato and the Philippines Embassy Police will meet with Mayor Jim Kenney.

Laylo was riding in an Uber with his mother early Saturday when he was shot and killed. On Monday, investigators said the killing of Laylo was a case of mistaken identity and the shooter mistook the Uber Laylo was riding in for another dark-colored Nissan.

Diplomatic officials from the Philippines are now helping to expedite the return of the 35-year-old’s remains to his native country, as the homicide investigation remains unresolved.

“We do hope that authorities in Philadelphia will do everything they can to bring whoever’s responsible to justice,” Consulate General Elmer Cato said.

Cato stopped short of saying he expected Philippines officials to issue travel advisories based on the heinous and shocking crime. Though he indicated it was extraordinarily concerning.

“We’ve never had any Filipino who fell victim to all the senseless violence, gun violence taking place around us. So we were really disturbed by what happened,” Cato said.

Police believe the shooter was possibly riding in a black Cadillac.

