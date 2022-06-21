PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Frankford. It happened just before 1 a.m. on Foulkrod and Northwood Streets.
Police say three men, all in their 20s, were shot.
Investigators found about 50 shell casings at the scene.
One of the victims is in critical condition after he was shot in the face.
The other two men are in stable condition.
There’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

