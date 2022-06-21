PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire in the city’s Chinatown section. The fire broke out in the area of 10th and Race Streets just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, forcing several residents to quickly evacuate.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen spilling from the building. Fire crews spent hours battling the flames and were able to place it under control around 6:13 a.m.

At one point, there was so much heavy smoke it was difficult to see down the street, CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey reports.

“We call this surround and down,” Captain Derek Bowmer said. “This is an exterior attack, that’s what we call it. So we have massive stream devices just putting water on it, what you don’t see is in the rear, we are doing the same things. So we just have it surrounded. We will just continue to put water on it.”

🚨🚨Chinatown building engulfed in flames.@PhillyFireDept moving trucks out the way in case of a building collapse. @CBSPhilly on scene. pic.twitter.com/gBiVMzGhgj — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) June 21, 2022

There are a lot of firefighters on the ground and fire crews have moved a lot of the fire engines out of the way just in case of a building collapse.

“That’s just a precaution,” Capt Derek Bowmer said. “With such a heavy fire load and it’s burning so long, for so many hours, we just want to establish this collapse zone. That’s normally what we do when we come on these long, extended operations.”

There are a lot of businesses in Chinatown. The businesses are usually on the lower floors of the building and the upper floors are residential units. CBS3 is told a lot of people were asked to evacuate around 2 a.m.

Captain Bowmer says three buildings have been impacted by the fire. It’s unclear how many residents in total have been evacuated, but five units from the original building where the fire started were evacuated.

A witness spoke with Eyewitness News.

“Somebody came knocking on the door around 2 in the morning, we didn’t know what it was at first,” neighbor Jonathan Williams said. “Then we get up, open the door and they’re like okay the fire alarm went off. We got to get out of here. We went down the fire escape and we started to see all of these embers coming off the building to our right. I think we got to move down a little further. Then we walk around to the other side and we just saw that the whole building was just, you know, engulfed in flames.”

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are on the scene to assist those who have been displaced.

One firefighter has been sent to the hospital for a minor injury.

The heavy smoke could impact drivers in the city. Drivers heading westbound should be on the lookout for smoke and due to the fire northbound and westbound lanes of Race Street are closed between Vine and Arch Streets.

Commuters should expect delays and can use Broad Street as an alternate route.

CBS3’s Waskisha Bailey contributed to this report.