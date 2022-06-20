WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — A massive wildfire is burning at Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, New Jersey. The fire has reached at least 2,100 acres in size, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
The fire has impacted land in Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Townships.
There’s an operation going on right now to contain it, but dry and windy conditions are creating a tough battle for firefighters. It’s 20% contained.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
The Paradise Lakes Campground has been evacuated, with six structures there threatened. Nearby volunteer firefighters are also helping out.
The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail, and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Astion Recreation Area to Basto Village. The closures will remain in effect until further notice.
