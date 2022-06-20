PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Governor Phil Murphy will deliver remarks on Monday morning to commemorate Juneteenth at the Greater Mount Zion AME Church. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
