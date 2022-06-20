PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Across the country, airlines have stranded thousands of passengers over the last few days, delaying or canceling flights. Travelers in the Philadelphia region are feeling those impacts.

According to Flight Aware, as of Monday morning, there have been eight delays and 11 cancelations for flights arriving or departing from Philadelphia.

The lines were not too long at security checkpoints Monday morning, which is a relief for passengers flying out of PHL.

On Sunday, about three 3,000 flights were delayed and more than 800 were canceled across the country. Delta and American Airlines say the cancellations have reduced their schedules by 7% and 5%, respectively.

Airports are blaming bad weather and airlines say they’re understaffed, especially when it comes to pilots. This comes during one of the busiest travel times.

More than 2 million Americans are going through airport security per day and Friday was the busiest flying day of the year so far this year.

Making matters worse, inflation and high demand for flights are sending ticket prices soaring.

“We don’t have any pilots and the company is scheduling more flights than they can fly,” Delta Airlines Captain Evan Baach.

The airline has to rebook you on the next available flight that has space.

If that doesn’t work for you, they have to give you a full refund, even if you purchased a non-refundable ticket.