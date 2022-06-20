PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike.

Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.

“The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local 830 Secretary-Treasurer Daniel H. Grace said. “Compensation is always an issue, but what’s particularly problematic is the beverage companies’ proposed hours of work for our members – 12-hour shifts for five or six consecutive days. That’s excessive. The beverage companies know that our members are the driving force behind their operations and success, yet they think they can treat us like second-class citizens. We won’t stand for it.”

The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers.

Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022

Grace pointed out that this strike comes within two weeks of the July 4th holiday, which she says is one of the “most lucrative times of the calendar year for the beverage industry.”

“It’d be a shame if the beverage shelves of grocery stores, convenience stores and beer distributors are empty for the three-day July 4th weekend,” Grace said. “The Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association can end this impasse quickly by giving our members a fair contract, one that accounts for the runaway inflation in America and quality of life issues. Until then, however, we’ll remain on strike. Our resolve and solidarity are unshakable.”

Picket lines went up Sunday, June 19, and will remain until the contractual dispute is settled.