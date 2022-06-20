CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Eagles great is raising a glass for his newest business venture. Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins is teaming up with Millstone Spirits Group, which makes alcoholic drinks.

Jenkins’ goal is to create the first-ever whiskey made with ingredients that come exclusively from Black and Brown farmers.

The company is currently looking for farmers who can supply the crops.