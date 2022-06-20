PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Eagles great is raising a glass for his newest business venture. Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins is teaming up with Millstone Spirits Group, which makes alcoholic drinks.
Jenkins’ goal is to create the first-ever whiskey made with ingredients that come exclusively from Black and Brown farmers.
I’ve officially joined Millstone Spirits Group as a Board Member and Investor. Along with @RobertJCassell, we plan to develop & distill a whiskey that creates equity in the craft spirits industry. Barley, wheat, rye, and corn sourced exclusively from Black and Brown farmers.
— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 20, 2022
The company is currently looking for farmers who can supply the crops.