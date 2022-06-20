PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warning for pet owners about an urgent dog food recall. Freshpet is recalling bags of dog food that were sold in a dozen states and Puerto Rico due to possible salmonella contamination.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey are on the list.
The recall involves 4-and-a-half pound bags of Freshpet Select Fresh Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of Oct. 29.
READ MORE: Pennsylvania House Approves Bill To Decriminalize Fentanyl Test Strips
Dogs who eat it and anyone who handles the food could be at risk.
Salmonella symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and fever.
For more information on the recall and request a reimbursement, click here and then go to “Get Started.”