WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, Burlington County on Sunday. The fire has reached 100 acres in size and is 0% contained at the moment.
There are no reports of any injuries at this time, and no structures are threatened.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is fighting a wildfire in Wharton State Forest, Washington Township, Burlington County, which has reached 100 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/VAMU9ffqoJ
— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 19, 2022
Forest Fire Service crews have begun a backfiring operation to aid in containment.
The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail, and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Astion Recreation Area to Basto Village. The closures will remain in effect until further notice.
