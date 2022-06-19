PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting in West Philadelphia left one man dead. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 1400 block of North 52nd Street.
Police say the victim was shot at least 6 times at close range.
Now, investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area hoping it leads them to the suspect.
"It also appears again based on preliminary information that at the time of the shooting the shooter was on foot as well. It's unclear whether he arrived in a car or left in a car, we just don't have that information yet," Insp. D F Pace said.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.