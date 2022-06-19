PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last year Father’s Day was hot and sweaty with highs in the 90s. This year dads are in for a treat with high pressure delivering bright sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will be comfortably below average in the 70s.

The only hitch in the forecast is the gusty northwest winds that will persist today.

Even Mother Nature seems to be favoring dads in the Delaware Valley.

This Water Vapor Imagery shows very dry air, denoted in orange color, being drawn across Philadelphia in what looks like a smile.

This weekend a trough of cooler air has been overhead, and highs have run about 10 degrees below average.

Monday will be another beautiful day with sun and highs near 80.

Beginning Monday, a ridge of high-pressure shifts across the area, and temperatures will slowly climb through the 80s to near 90 by Friday.

That warmth is more in line with what we expect from summer weather and summer officially begins Tuesday at 5:14 in the morning.

Beginning Tuesday there are changes in the forecast starting with periods of clouds and a chance of rain showers or storms each day through the weekend.

A washout is not expected on any day and many of us will remain dry most of the week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.