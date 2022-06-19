Philadelphia Holds Juneteenth Festival For 6th Straight Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is the sixth straight year for Philadelphia’s Juneteenth Festival, and and organizers say it is bigger and better than ever before. It’s also one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country.

Organizers say everything from the location to the vendors are an expression of Black culture.

The festival kicked off Sunday morning with a parade down North 52nd Street. It featured floats, bands and more before ending at Malcolm X Park.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

In 2019, Pennsylvania permanently recognized it as a state holiday.

“We can begin to understand the importance of being able to celebrate our own holidays, helps to educate us about our history and it helps us to stand on the shoulders of our ancestors who struggled and did so much so we can be where we are now,” Helen Salahudden, an organizer, said.

This parade festival started in 2016 and has grown since then. The festival ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Thousands of people got together at Malcolm X Park to celebrate Juneteenth with great food. It was put together by Everybody Eats – they’re a team of Black chefs leading the fight against food security.

They partnered with a food distribution company to make it happen.

The block party was a chance for people to connect socially and have meaningful conversations on how to better the community.