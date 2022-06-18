Local Nonprofit Hosting Jeep Caravan For Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen, Who Died Following Allergic Reaction To Bee Sting

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — This Father’s Day, a local nonprofit is hosting a Jeep caravan to honor fallen Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen, who died in April following a traumatic brain injury caused by an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

“I think the hardest part was giving birth and not having Ryan there,” widow Whitney Allen said.

Allen was pregnant with her second child when her husband Ryan suffered a rare traumatic brain injury triggered by a bee sting last October. He passed away April 7 after more than six months in a coma, never getting to say goodbye to his 4-year-old son Jackson or meet his newborn son Leo.

“I see a lot of Ryan in both Jackson and Leo,” Whitney said.

Ryan served as an officer for Hatboro and helped create the department’s first K-9 unit.

“Being an officer specifically, a canine officer, was Ryan’s dream as a little boy,” Whitney said.

Whitney also says support from Ryan’s colleagues and the community — many still displaying signs in his honor — has meant everything especially when tragedy struck twice.

“Ryan’s best friend Steve, who was the police officer in Warrington, passed away six weeks after Ryan,” Whitney said.

Steve Plum Jr., a Warrington K-9 officer, died in a sudden medical event on May 16. He was a husband and father of five.

“That’s Ryan and Steve training there,” Whitney said. “It does bring me some peace if that had to happen to both of them I know they are together.”

Whitney is now working on a book to help others dealing with grief. She says she’s taking it one day at a time, knowing Ryan will be forever close to her heart.

“I know Ryan would want me and the boys to be happy so I wake up every morning thinking, ‘What would he want me to do?'” Whitney said.

