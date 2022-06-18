8 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leave 3 People Dead, 5 Others Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating eight separate shootings that killed three people and injured five others on Saturday. In Brewerytown, a male between the ages of 15 and 18 years old was shot twice and killed, police say.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of North 27th Street.

Police say the victim was shot in the upper back and lower back and pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m.

A 59-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed in West Philadelphia, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 8:57 a.m.

In University City, police say a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed. The shooting occurred on the 3700 block of Lancaster Avenue around 2 a.m.

Also in University City, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head, police say. He was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say a 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his abdomen in the city’s Harrowgate neighborhood. The man refused medical treatment, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was shot once in the left leg during a robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. Police say he had his cell phone and wallet taken during the incident. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police say a 26-year-old man walked into Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of his head around 1:30 a.m. The exact location of the shooting is unknown. He was placed in stable condition.

In the city’s Ogontz section, a 23-year-old man was shot once in the upper left abdomen. Police say the man was in critical condition at Albert Einstein medical Center.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Olney Avenue at midnight.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.

