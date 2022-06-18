PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia firefighter died after a pizza restaurant caught on fire and collapsed early Saturday morning, trapping him and five others. The fallen firefighter was not immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran.

The building had caught fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Murphy said. The fire had been put out, but then the building, a pizzeria located at the intersection of West Indiana and North 3rd Street, collapsed at 3:24 a.m.

Update: PFD continued work to rescue 2 trapped members from the collapse at 300 W. Indiana St. 1 member was transported to the hospital. The other, a 27-year veteran, was pronounced at the scene. Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and fellow PFD along with all affected. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 18, 2022

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections had been rescued from the rubble. Murphy said they were in stable condition at hospitals and are expected to recover.

Numerous firefighters were at the scene as the rescue effort unfolded, and some were seen hugging or wiping tears from their eyes.

Murphy said it was going to be a tough several days.

“Continue to pray for us. Continue to pray for this man’s family and, you know, that’s all we can ask. We have the greatest fire department in America and our folks put it on the line every day.

Grieving with the members of the @PhillyFireDept and all @PhiladelphiaGov who lost one of our own in the line of duty today. We will continue to provide updates about this tragic incident when we have them. https://t.co/u4KiuZ3z2C — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 18, 2022

The cause of the initial fire and the collapse remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Brandon Goldner contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly online, on-air, and streaming on CBS News Philly for continuing coverage.