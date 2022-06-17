PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unprovoked attack on three women in South Philadelphia was caught on camera. Philadelphia police will provide an update in the investigation Friday afternoon.

It will be streamed on CBS News Philly and is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

What: Chief Insp. Frank Vanore to provide an update in information concerning the triple assault that took place on the 1200 block of Morris Street on June 15

When: Friday, June 17

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly

The assault occurred Wednesday evening around 11:15 when three women who were walking along the sidewalk were approached by a man who walked up and struck one of the women in the face with such force she fell to the ground. As her friend tries to step in, he punches her in the head and knocked her against a parked car where he went in for another punch

When the third woman tried to stop him, he pinned her against a wall and started swinging until she stumbled backward onto the sidewalk.

The attacker didn’t take anything from the victims, walking off when it was over causally. CBS3 obtained surveillance video, but we warn you it is difficult to watch.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.