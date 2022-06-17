Teenager Shot, Killed Execution-Style After Leaving Chinese Take-Out Restaurant In Southwest Philadelphia

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was killed execution-style in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday morning. It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of 61st Street and Buist Avenue.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was leaving a Chinese take-out restaurant when he was ambushed by a gunman.

Investigators say the victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The gunman remains at large.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.