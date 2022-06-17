PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Parks and Rec department is ready to open up 50 city pools for the summer. That is 80% of the city’s available pools, a 10% increase compared to the 70% of pools that opened last summer.
The city hired 500 people to work those pools and increased their benefits due to a nationwide shortage of lifeguards.
Twenty-six city pools are scheduled to open by July 4 and the remaining 24 will open on a rolling basis between July 4 and 15.
Below is the list of anticipated opening dates for Philadelphia public pools.
- Tuesday, June 21: Fishtown Recreation Center, Mill Creek Playground, Samuel Recreation Center
- Wednesday, June 22: Barry Playground, Lawncrest Recreation Center, Penrose Playground
- Thursday, June 23: Kelly Pool , Vogt Recreation Center, Pleasant Playground
- Friday, June 24: Murphy Recreation Center, Mitchell Playground, Simpson Recreation Center
- Monday, June 27: Bridesburg Recreation Center, Athletic Recreation Center, Ford Recreation Center
- Tuesday, June 28: Awbury Playground, Jacobs Playground
- Wednesday, June 29: Jardel Recreation Center , Marian Anderson Recreation Center , Max Myers Playground
- Thursday, June 30: Hancock Playground , Kendrick Recreation Center
- Friday, July 1: Fox Chase Recreation Center
- Saturday, July 2: American Legion Playground, Cione Playground , Mander Playground
- Week of July 4: Hillside Recreation Center, Christy Recreation Center, J Finnegan Playground, Northern Liberties Recreation Center, Cherashore Playground, CB Moore Recreation Center, McVeigh Recreation Center, Cobbs Creek Recreation Center, Lackman Playground, Stinger Square, O’Connor Pool, Sacks Playground, 39th & Olive Playground, Lonnie Young Recreation Center, Houseman Playground, Feltonville Recreation Center, Shepard Recreation Center, Piccoli Playground, Francisville Recreation Center, Scanlon Recreation Center
- Week of July 11: Hunting Park Recreation Center, Waterloo Playground, Tustin Recreation Center, FJ Myers Recreation Center
The pool opening schedule will be regularly updated on the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation website.