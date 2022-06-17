PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer survived a carjacking in Kingsessing. The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Friday at 56th and Pentridge Streets.

The off-duty officer told police he was parking his 2020 Toyota Highlander when an armed carjacker reached into the officer’s pocket, stole the keys to his SUV, and then drove off.

Investigators say the officer then opened fire, and then the SUV was involved in a crash.

“As soon as they left the intersection of 56th and Pentridge, they crashed into two parked unattended vehicles, so we believe that there’s moderate front-end damage on the passenger side front bumper area,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The officer was not hurt, but he was a little shaken up after the encounter.

It’s unclear if the officer shot the suspect.

Police tell Eyewitness News a teenager showed up at a local hospital with a gun-shot wound to the hand, but it’s not clear if that person was involved in the carjacking.

The SUV was found on fire in West Philadelphia.

Investigators found the car Friday morning on the 5900 block of Delancey Street. Police say they found live rounds on the ground around the vehicle.

