PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives are searching for the gunman who carjacked an off-duty Philadelphia police officer at gunpoint. The officer’s Toyota Highlander was later found on fire.

The carjacking happened at 56th and Pentridge Streets in Kingsessing Friday shortly after midnight.

Police say the officer was parking his vehicle when a gunman walked up, reached into the officer’s pocket for the keys and took the 2020 Toyota Highlander.

As the vehicle was driving away, the officer fired seven times, hitting the driver’s side of the vehicle. It’s unknown whether the carjacker was hit.

Detectives are searching for a robber who carjacked an off-duty @PhillyPolice officer at gunpoint at 56th St. & Pentridge St. shortly after midnight this morning. The vehicle was later found abandoned and on fire about a mile away. FFs extinguished the flames, but SUV is torched. pic.twitter.com/jokpBG5i0D — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 17, 2022

As the suspect fled the scene, he crashed into two parked vehicles.

“As soon as they left the intersection of 56th and Pentridge, they crashed into two parked unattended vehicles, so we believe that there’s moderate front-end damage on the passenger side front bumper area,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Several hours later, the stolen SUV was found abandoned and on fire about a mile away in the 5900 block of Delancey Street in Cobbs Creek.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the vehicle was destroyed.

A few minutes after the officer opened fire on the carjacker, a vehicle showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and dropped off someone with a gunshot wound to the hand, but police don’t know if he was involved in the carjacking.

