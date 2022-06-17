PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Police say a small group of people were enjoying a cookout, and watching the NBA championship when someone drove up and opened fire.
Two men were struck.
A 48-year-old man was killed, and a 21-year-old man is in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.