TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Commuters in parts of New Jersey are scrambling after NJ Transit Rail service was suspended for the remainder of the day Friday. From Newark to New York City, delays and cancellations lit up the board and caused riders’ tempers to flare, CBS2 New York reports.
Almost every line and thousands of commuters have been affected by dozens of cancellations.
According to a notice on NJ Transit’s website, the disruption is caused by an “illegal job action initiated this morning by the locomotive engineers’ union (BLE&T).”
Train service will be temporarily suspended prior to the end of the service day. Last trains out of NY, Newark & Hoboken are as follows:
NEC: 3881 at 7:44p From NY
NJCL: 3279 at 7:06p From NY
RVL: 5747 at 7:13p From Newark Penn pic.twitter.com/l5gPKwA6FC
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 17, 2022
