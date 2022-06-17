CBS News PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:New Jersey news, NJ Transit

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Commuters in parts of New Jersey are scrambling after NJ Transit Rail service was suspended for the remainder of the day Friday. From Newark to New York City, delays and cancellations lit up the board and caused riders’ tempers to flare, CBS2 New York reports.

Almost every line and thousands of commuters have been affected by dozens of cancellations.

According to a notice on NJ Transit’s website, the disruption is caused by an “illegal job action initiated this morning by the locomotive engineers’ union (BLE&T).”

