Chinese Cultural Festival Kicks Off At Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is “China Day,” a day to recognize and celebrate Chinese heritage and traditions in the United States. And the Chinese Cultural Festival kicked off at the Philadelphia Flower Show.
The festival features traditional instruments, a Chinese tea ceremony, a traditional Chinese dragon dance, and even a kung-fu performance.READ MORE: Investigation Underway After Man Shot By Officers In Hatfield Township: Montgomery County DA's Office Says
The Chinese ambassador met with Mayor Jim Kenney.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Police Provide Update Following Unprovoked Attack On 3 Women In South Philadelphia
He compared China and the United States as two different flowers in the same garden.
“The theme of this year’s flower show, the full bloom, reminds me of the old Chinese saying, ‘A single flower does not make spring, 100 flowers in full blossom brings spring to the garden,'” Chinese Ambassador Huang Ping said.MORE NEWS: 50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here's The Opening Schedule
The Chinese Cultural Festival continues 2 p.m. on Friday, and the flower show runs through Sunday.