WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — This week, SummerFest heads to the First State. You’ll find lots of fun things to do along the Wilmington riverfront — from restaurants to mini-golf to minor league baseball. But for the kids, one cool spot really stands out.

You can’t miss the big yellow building on the riverfront. We’re at the Delaware Children’s Museum.

“3,700 square feet of fun and learning opportunities throughout the entire museum,” said Jen Bush, executive director of the Delaware Children’s Museum. “We have seven permanent exhibits. We have a huge climbing structure that you see when you first enter the museum. Whether you are 2, 8, 10, 11, or 18 months, you will find something to do here.”

We’ve arrived at the “Power of Me” exhibit, which forces you to get moving.

From baseball to basketball to testing your balance, the museum lets kids be active while having fun and learning along the way.

Here at the ECOnnect exhibit, it’s all about nature and environmental sciences.

Climb through an old sycamore tree or dip your hand into a touch tank with small stingrays.

With a focus on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math and encouraging kids’ artistic sides too.

There is a lot to experience here.

“The museum, during the summer, is a great place for a staycation,” Bush said. “So, if parents, caregivers are looking for a place that’s cool, air condition inside and a place where children of all ages can come and learn and have fun and make memories, we’re your place.”

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are hosting a special summer kick-off on Friday. Prepare to make a splash. The event will feature programming in and outside the museum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s $5 a person. Click here for more information.