PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The stage is set. Philadelphia has been named one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A watch party was hosted at LOVE Park in Center City and soccer fans exploded in excitement when their city was named a World Cup location.

World Cup matches in Philadelphia will be played on the pitch at Lincoln Financial Field. The Linc offers pristine natural grass, which is ideal for world-class soccer stars and was a big part of the city’s pitch to FIFA.

It also has nearly 70,000 seats, a perfect location to hold thousands of soccer fans from around the globe.

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie says the organization is “thrilled” to have the World Cup come to Philadelphia.

“We are proud to host the game’s highest level of competition in front of a global audience,” Lurie said. “The City of Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field are well-prepared to provide the international soccer community with an unforgettable experience in 2026.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will also be played in Canada and Mexico.

FIFA announced the 2026 host cities on Thursday: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen previously spoke to Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin about the city being selected to host the 2026 World Cup.

“I’ve heard little hints in different inside pieces that we’re in a good spot after maybe being an underdog in typical Philadelphia Union fashion to be selected for the 2026 World Cup, but if it does come to fruition, international people to come to, experience all the great things that we have here. All the culture, all the great passionate fan base that we have here. It will be something that would be truly special. It would make me proud as a Philadelphian selfishly and I think it has to be 100% that Philly’s involved in the World Cup,” Curtin said

