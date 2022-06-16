PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Board of Education will hold a press conference on Thursday to officially welcome Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr. on his first day as Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. The briefing will take place at approximately 9 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- When: Thursday, June 16, 2022.
- Time: 9 a.m.
