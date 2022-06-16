CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By Llarisa Abreu
Filed Under:Philadelphia News, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms created a tough morning commute in the Philadelphia region Thursday. As rain continues to taper off, humidity and clouds stick around through the majority of the day.

The afternoon should feature muggy conditions, although temperatures will remain seasonable due to the thick cloud deck. During the evening hours, a disturbance nears the area and will prompt an isolated risk for strong-to-severe storms to fire up.

READ MORE: Dr. Tony Watlington Officially Begins New Role As Philadelphia School District Superintendent

The top concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Identify Teenage Boy Killed In Apparent Center City Road Rage Shooting

The storms will begin far north and west at around 7 p.m., reaching the I-95 corridor closer to 8 p.m.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia DA's Office To Announce Conviction In 2018 Shooting Of 40-Year-Old Richard Jackson

Even if storms do not reach severe limits, people should plan for another round of heavy rainfall.