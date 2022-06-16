PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have found their next head coach. The Flyers on Thursday hired 63-year-old John Tortorella as their next head coach, a source confirmed to The Associated Press.
ESPN reported it's a four-year contract.
Tortorella comes to Philadelphia with a lengthy résumé and a demanding reputation. He last coached the Blue Jackets in 2021, departing Columbus holding the most wins in franchise history. Tortorella won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004. His Lightning dispatched the Flyers in the Eastern Conference Final.
Tortorella coached parts of seven seasons with the Lightning, five years as the New York Rangers’ head coach and one season in Vancouver before his six-year stint in Columbus. He comes with a 673-541-37 career coaching record and his teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his 20-year head coaching career.
He served as a hockey analyst for ESPN this past season.
