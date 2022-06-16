Road Rage Shooting In Center City Leaves Teenage Boy Dead: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a man and a woman following a deadly road rage shooting in Center City on Thursday morning. The victim was just 17 years old.

Police say this shooting started out as road rage and then turned into a homicide. Overnight police were processing two scenes.

At the second location of 15th and South Streets, the shooting suspect and his passenger crashed into multiple cars. One of those cars’ bumpers is missing and the impact was so great that a light pole was also knocked over.

Police say at that location the suspect and the passenger ran off after shooting and killing a 17-year-old just two blocks away.

At 15th and Pine Streets, police found a white Mercedes Benz car that they say the teen rented. When police arrived on the scene around 11 p.m., they found the 17-year-old inside the car slumped over with multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his body. He was later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital.

“We found four spent shell casings right next to that vehicle on the passenger side, who suffered from gunshot wounds to the right side of his neck, shoulder, and leg,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the shooting suspect and a woman in the passenger seat drove two blocks to 15th and South Streets in a silver Nissan SUV that is now being towed. Police say the suspect lost control and slammed into several other cars one of the vehicles was occupied by two women who are now witnesses.

Police say they are using surveillance video from the area and the victim and suspect cars are now being processed in hopes of finding the shooter.

