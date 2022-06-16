PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a man and a woman following a deadly road rage shooting in Center City on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Denis Mohamed Jaward of Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Police say he died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital on Wednesday night.

Police say this shooting started out as road rage and then turned into a homicide. Overnight police were processing two scenes.

At the second location of 15th and South Streets, the shooting suspect and his passenger crashed into multiple cars. One of those cars’ bumpers is missing and the impact was so great that a light pole was also knocked over.

Police say at that location the suspect and the passenger ran off after shooting and killing a 17-year-old just two blocks away.

At 15th and Pine Streets, police found a white Mercedes Benz car that they say the teen rented.

Police sources tell Eyewitness News the suspects who allegedly killed Jaward pulled in front of him in a Nissan Murano at Hicks Street while he was traveling east on Pine Street, a few blocks from where the dispute began. Police are not releasing the location of the start of the dispute.

He was later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital.

“We found four spent shell casings right next to that vehicle on the passenger side, who suffered from gunshot wounds to the right side of his neck, shoulder, and leg,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the shooting suspect and a woman in the passenger seat drove two blocks to 15th and South Streets in a silver Nissan Murano SUV that was towed. Police say the suspect lost control and slammed into several other cars one of the vehicles was occupied by two women who are now witnesses.

At least one of the women was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say both vehicles involved in the incident were rental vehicles. They are pulling records related to those rental vehicles at this time. Police are also reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Both the victim’s and suspect’s cars are being processed in hopes of finding the shooter.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here