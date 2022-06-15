PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia DA’s Office announced charges against the DoorDash delivery driver accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg.

And it was all over a milkshake.

Tyquan Austin is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. The DA’s office says he has no prior convictions in Philadelphia County, but it appears he has prior contacts with law enforcement in surrounding counties.

Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

Police say this Chick-fil-A fulfills online orders only and is not open to the public for ordering fast food.

Employees told police the DoorDash delivery driver came to the door and began arguing with several employees about the amount of food he received and the missing item, a milkshake. He then pulled and fired a gun.

The DA’s office says the shooting was “unprovoked and endangered multiple people beyond the shooting victim.”

“The server is then confronted by the male who asked him where the second milkshake is,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “He said there’s only one milkshake with this order. … He walks into the business. He gets the team leader. The team leader comes out and confronts the driver of this Mercedes Benz and he asked what the problem is? The male says he didn’t get a second milkshake.”

Surveillance cameras helped police identify Austin’s car and tag. A man found near the car in the 4000 block of Glendale Street is taken into custody and identified by the victim.

Police say two 40-caliber magazines were found in the car, which matched shell casings at the Chick-fil-A.

Austin did not have a permit to carry.

Austin was arrested by police in the same clothing he wore during the incident upon returning to his vehicle.

DoorDash says it’s cooperating with law enforcement.

“We are horrified and appalled by this brazen act of violence and have banned the perpetrator from our platform. We are fully supporting law enforcement with their investigation and hope justice is served. We’ve reached out to the victim to offer our support, and our thoughts are with him and his family as he recovers,” DoorDash said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.