PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The global supply chain issues are now creating another shortage: tampons. The tampon shortage across the United States is pushing some people to find alternate solutions, and local organizations are teaming up to help educate the public about other available options.

These volunteers are hard at work creating washable menstrual pads, a possible choice for some dealing with the current tampon shortage.

“Waterproof lining in the center of two pieces of cotton and this snaps around underpants much like a pad would do and then with these pockets we slip in a washable liner that is made with a nice soft cotton flannel,” said Alison Gershman, with Days for Girls. “When it’s folded, it becomes six layers.”

There are additional sustainable, cost-effective options like period underwear or a menstrual cup made with medical-grade silicone.

“Very concerned about the possibility girls deciding to use tampons longer than they should for the increased risk of toxic shock and other vaginal infections,” Bobbie Monaco, with Days for Girls, said.

With rising prices and low stock, Lynette Medley from No More Secrets says tampon donations have slowed while demand is on the rise.

“It’s not just affecting people who are in poverty, it’s affecting the whole population who have periods,” Medley said.

The Philadelphia nonprofit is the first menstrual hub in the U.S. Right now, they are distributing as best they can.

“I might not be able to give five-months supplies, or four-month supplies, it might be OK everybody gets a one-month supply for right now until we see what happens,” Medley said.

Days for Girls has about 70,000 volunteers across the U.S. They’re currently galvanizing a team that will be here in Philadelphia.