PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A correction officer who was on his way to work is lucky to be alive after police say an attempted robbery led to a shootout in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. The off-duty correctional officer was taken to Temple University Hospital after being shot multiple times during a gun battle.

CBS3 has been told he’s in critical condition but he was able to tell police everything that happened as he was leaving his home and on his way to work.

On Tuesday night when our crew arrived on the scene, detectives were going through surveillance video. After speaking with police, officials say they responded to reports of gunshots just after 10 p.m. on the 3300 block Earlham Terrace.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and stomach.

Eyewitnesses tell police the victim is a correctional officer. Police rushed the victim to the hospital where he told police, three men tried to rob him as he was leaving his home and walking to his car on the way to work.

He told police one of the men had a gun and that’s when gunfire was exchanged.

“During the exchange of gunfire, the 43-year-old victim’s gun was actually struck by a bullet, rendering that gun disabled,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We actually found parts of the gun on the street, and the actual gun we found on the floorboards of his car, and it was in pieces because it was struck by gunfire, so very, very unusual.”

There have been no arrests made at this time. As for the victim, he remains in critical condition but he is able to walk and is expected to survive.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.

