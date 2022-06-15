Forensic Security Officer Injured During Shootout While Going To Work In Germantown, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the men who got into a gunfight with a security worker. Initially, police said the victim was a corrections officer, but on Wednesday officers say he was actually a forensic security officer.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he remains in extremely critical condition.

Philadelphia police are searching for four people in connection with the shooting of a forensic security officer as he was heading to work.

The gunfire broke out on the 3300 block of Earlham Terrace around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.

Police say the 43-year-old victim was walking from his home to his car when four men approached and split into two groups. One of the men had a gun.

The victim pulled out his own gun to protect himself. He and the suspect ended up getting into a shootout.

“During the exchange of gunfire, the 43-year-old victim’s gun was actually struck by a bullet, rendering that gun disabled,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We actually found parts of the gun on the street, and the actual gun we found on the floorboards of his car, and it was in pieces because it was struck by gunfire, so very, very unusual.”

Police say the victim was shot in the head and shoulder, but able to go back inside his home to call the police. When officers arrived, he was able to tell the police exactly what happened.

The suspects were last seen heading toward Morris Street.

If you have any information on their identity or whereabouts, police want you to give them a call.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.