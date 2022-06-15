PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new mural in Philadelphia pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of herself in front of the mural at Tustin Playground in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood, honoring her late husband and daughter.
This is part of the opening of two new basketball courts named after Kobe and Gianna.
Bryant partnered with the Dream Courts Charity on the project.
Their goal is to make basketball more accessible for children while providing them with a safe environment to play in.
Mural Arts Philadelphia and the city of Philadelphia helped make the project a reality.