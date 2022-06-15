PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday is our 16th annual Alex Scott: A Stand for Hope Telethon. We are teaming up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to raise money and awareness in the fight against childhood cancer.

Alex Scott had one wish — that doctors could cure all pediatric cancers. And her dream is becoming a reality.

“I’ve never been more hopeful that we can cure all kids with cancer,” Liz Scott, Alex’s mother, said.

Alex’s mom, Liz, is in awe of what her daughter started. At the age of 4, sick from her own fight with cancer, she had an idea to raise money with a lemonade stand.

“And she said, ‘I’m not keeping the money I’m giving it to my doctors so they can help kids the way they helped me,’” Liz said. “And that’s really how it began, just that simple, sweet idea.”

Before Alex died at the age of 8, she raised $1 million. Her family realized Alex’s work was not finished.

This is her legacy.

Hundreds of millions of dollars raised, thousands of research projects funded, thousands of families helped on their journeys, and children alive today because of treatments and cures funded by her foundation.

“We are extremely lucky to know that her life literally changed the lives of kids who came after her,” Liz said.

Today, we stand for the heroes who have passed on.

We stand for the little warriors whose fights are not over yet.

We stand for Alex’s legacy.

We stand for hope.