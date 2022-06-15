DONATE NOWCBS3 Presents The 16th Annual Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Virtual Telethon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers may soon have a new coach. According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, they offered the job to John Tortorella.

The 63-year-old won a cup with Tampa Bay back in 2004, beating the Flyers in the Eastern Conference Finals on the way to that championship

Tortorella last coached the Columbus Bluejackets in 2021.