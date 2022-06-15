PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It takes a village in the fight to end childhood cancer. CBS3 cameras were at IBEW Local 98 headquarters in Spring Garden on Wednesday when they rallied the troops.
Alex’s dad, Jay Scott, got members ready for the big job Wednesday.READ MORE: Young Boy From Los Angeles Reaches Remission Stage Of Cancer Battle: 'No Retreat, No Surrender'
More than 200 members are out collecting money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Look for the Alex’s Lemonade/IBEW shirts and the yellow buckets. They planned on hitting the Phillies game and corners all over the city.READ MORE: Philadelphia Man Accused Of Selling THC Edibles To Children In Montgomery County
“Every dollar that we raise goes to curing cancer. The research and development that they’re able to do could some day cure someone in their family or someone they know close to their heart,” IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch said. “Anything that our membership can do to help raise money to cure childhood cancer we’re going to continue to do.”
IBEW Local 98 also made a $20,000 donation to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.MORE NEWS: Young Girl Fighting Through Obstacles With Odds Against Her In Battle With Spinal Tumor
You can help fund more cures. You can text CBSAlex, all one word, to 44321, call 1-866-333-1213 to donate by telephone, or visit CBSPhilly.com/Alexs.