Police Investigating Commercial Accident Involving Explosion At Business In Harrison Township, New Jersey

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, New Jersey news

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Harrison Township police are investigating a commercial accident involving an explosion at a business on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Swedesboro and Tomlin Station Roads around 10:45 a.m.

Police say the area has been contained and there is no danger to the public at this time, but they are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

We haven’t confirmed information about any possible injuries.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Fire Marshall are also involved in the investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 