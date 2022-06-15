Police Investigating Commercial Accident Involving Explosion At Business In Harrison Township, New Jersey

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Harrison Township police are investigating a commercial accident involving an explosion at a business on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of Swedesboro and Tomlin Station Roads around 10:45 a.m.
Police say the area has been contained and there is no danger to the public at this time, but they are asking people to avoid the area if possible.READ MORE: Authorities Charge Delivery Driver, Tyquan Austin, In Shooting Of Teenage Chick-Fil-A Employee
We haven’t confirmed information about any possible injuries.READ MORE: Forensic Security Officer Injured During Shootout While Going To Work In Germantown, Police Say
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Fire Marshall are also involved in the investigation.MORE NEWS: ChristianaCare Agrees To Purchase Former Jennersville Hospital Location From Tower Health
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.