PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded research that has resulted in cures. There are children living today because of the foundation and amazing doctors and researchers.

At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, one doctor and her team have developed a drug that has cured some children of an often deadly cancer — same cancer that Alex had.

Philip Steigerwald has survived neuroblastoma because of a breakthrough drug developed at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“He should have died many years ago,” Dr. Mosse said. “Phillip is doing great, he is living a completely normal life.”

Dr. Yael Mosse led the team at CHOP that discovered a neuroblastoma mutation and then developed a treatment that has saved children like Philip.

“It’s taken us 14 years to bring the right drug to the right patients,” Dr, Mosse said.

They’ve recently developed a new and improved version of the drug and were able to amend the clinical trial to include more children.

“It’s a really big deal because this doesn’t happen often,” Dr. Mosse said.

Three-year-old Arden Saenz will be getting the new drug to reduce the risk of a relapse. Her neuroblastoma has also been successfully treated with the original medication.

“It has very few side effects and it’s a game changer,” Dr. Mosse said.

A game changer. What can often be an incurable cancer is being cured by a drug funded in part by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

