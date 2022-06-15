WEST GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — ChristianaCare announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to purchase the Jennersville Hospital location from Tower Health in West Grove, Pennsylvania. The transaction also includes two office buildings and an additional 24-acre parcel of land.
The new name for the campus will be ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.
Jennersville Hospital has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021. The acquisition doesn't include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.
Planning for which services might be located at the Jennersville campus is in its early stages.
"At ChristianaCare, we recognize that the closing of Jennersville Hospital represented a loss of access to important health care services in the surrounding community," Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare president and CEO said in a release.
Earlier in the year, ChristianaCare said it intends to purchase Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings.