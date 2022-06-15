PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon” continues to provide just that — hope. On Wednesday at the CBS3 studios in Philadelphia, we held our 16th annual telethon benefitting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
The CBS3 lot was transformed into a lemonade stand.
We had an army of volunteers taking donations and honoring the memory of Alex Scott, the little girl who started it all.
Alex's parents, Liz and Jay Scott, joined us to spearhead the effort.
And a big thanks to our partners, sponsors and especially you, our generous viewers.
All right, drum roll, please.
Here’s the total raised Wednesday: $6,464,954.