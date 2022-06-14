PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the suspect wanted in the shooting of a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. An argument over a milkshake that the delivery driver was demanding is believed to be what led to the shooting.

“The argument was the driver of the delivery vehicle got in an argument because he believed he was supposed to receive more food for the delivery and that turned into an argument with several of the employees. And that escalated into a shooting,” Insp. Scott Small said.

Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Police say this particular Chick-fil-A fulfills online orders only and is not open to the public for ordering fast food. Employees told police the delivery driver came to the door and began arguing with several employees about the amount of food he received and the missing item, a milkshake. He then pulled out a gun and fired at the 17-year-old.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in the left leg and is in stable condition.

“Based on ballistic evidence we know one shot is fired from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon that spent shell casing is in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A building,” Small said.

Surveillance cameras helped police identify the suspects’ car and tag. They later found the car dumped on Torresdale Avenue. Police say the suspect they are searching for has a distinct tattoo on his neck.

An arrest has been made, but no further information about the suspect is available at this time.

